Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 3.3% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the third quarter worth $9,048,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 227.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,817,000 after purchasing an additional 16,869 shares in the last quarter. Eldred Rock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $7,195,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Cummins by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 223,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,498,000 after acquiring an additional 9,564 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Cummins

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total value of $2,883,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,847.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total value of $2,883,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,847.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total transaction of $569,709.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,584,529.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,289 shares of company stock worth $13,576,838 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Down 0.0 %

Cummins stock opened at $294.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.18. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $203.18 and a one year high of $297.11.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.41 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 2.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 18.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $243.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $254.00 to $321.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.64.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

