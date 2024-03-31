Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) Short Interest Up 52.4% in March

Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 245,200 shares, a growth of 52.4% from the February 29th total of 160,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Cumulus Media

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Cumulus Media during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Cumulus Media by 199.6% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 76,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 51,081 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cumulus Media by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 159,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 82,200 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 65,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 19,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Cumulus Media by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 6,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.68% of the company’s stock.

Cumulus Media Stock Up 11.1 %

CMLS stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.59. 68,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,227. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. Cumulus Media has a twelve month low of $2.57 and a twelve month high of $6.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cumulus Media ( NASDAQ:CMLS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($2.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($2.01). Cumulus Media had a negative net margin of 13.96% and a negative return on equity of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $221.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.07 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Cumulus Media will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

CMLS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cumulus Media in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Cumulus Media from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Cumulus Media Company Profile

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates stations in various markets, as well as affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, AP News, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

Featured Stories

