CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVSI) Short Interest Down 21.8% in March

CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVSI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decrease of 21.8% from the February 29th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 548,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CV Sciences Price Performance

Shares of CVSI stock remained flat at $0.04 during trading hours on Friday. 1,459,834 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,024. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average of $0.04. CV Sciences has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 million, a P/E ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.60.

Get CV Sciences alerts:

CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CV Sciences had a return on equity of 74.93% and a net margin of 19.38%. The company had revenue of $3.80 million for the quarter.

About CV Sciences

CV Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells herbal supplements and hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) in North America. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products and Specialty Pharmaceutical. The company offers its products under the PlusCBD, ProCBD, HappyLane, CVAcute, CVDefense, and PlusCBD Pet brands in the health care market sector, including nutraceutical, beauty care, specialty foods, and pet products through its websites, elect distributors, brick and mortar retailers, and select e-tailers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CV Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CV Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.