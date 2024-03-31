CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.00.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised CVB Financial to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on CVB Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wedbush dropped their price target on CVB Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stephens started coverage on CVB Financial in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised CVB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 96.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 145.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 277.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.
CVB Financial Stock Up 0.8 %
NASDAQ CVBF opened at $17.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.69. CVB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.66 and a fifty-two week high of $21.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.45.
CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 33.26%. The company had revenue of $138.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.88 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CVB Financial will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CVB Financial Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.31%.
About CVB Financial
CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.
