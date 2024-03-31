CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAGF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,284,400 shares, an increase of 16.9% from the February 29th total of 2,809,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

CyberAgent Stock Performance

Shares of CYAGF remained flat at $7.05 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.06. CyberAgent has a twelve month low of $4.99 and a twelve month high of $8.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Get CyberAgent alerts:

CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYAGF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. CyberAgent had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter.

About CyberAgent

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting. It also offers internet advertising agency and ad technology services; and smartphone games.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CyberAgent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberAgent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.