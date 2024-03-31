Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 258,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 971 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $21,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 76.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Cytokinetics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

In related news, Director John T. Henderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total transaction of $425,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,629,688.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total transaction of $1,063,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,588,088.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John T. Henderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $425,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,629,688.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,387 shares of company stock worth $10,035,950 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYTK traded down $1.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.11. 1,612,736 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,133,084. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.59. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $25.98 and a 52 week high of $110.25.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $1.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.45) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CYTK shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on Cytokinetics from $63.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

