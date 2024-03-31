DA Davidson Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX)

DA Davidson reissued their buy rating on shares of NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of NCR Voyix in a research note on Monday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NCR Voyix in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research raised NCR Voyix from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of NCR Voyix in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.83.

NYSE VYX opened at $12.63 on Thursday. NCR Voyix has a fifty-two week low of $10.99 and a fifty-two week high of $19.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.52.

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $963.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.23 million. NCR Voyix had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a positive return on equity of 21.46%. NCR Voyix’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that NCR Voyix will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Retail, Hospitality, Digital Banking, Payments & Network, and Self-Service Banking segments. It offers managed services, including ATM-as-a-Service solutions that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

