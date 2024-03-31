Dechtman Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Dechtman Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,158 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 14.7% of Dechtman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $55,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after buying an additional 136,727,341 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,203,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,135,441,000 after buying an additional 383,340 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,606,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,484,825,000 after buying an additional 1,231,615 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,425,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,246,076,000 after buying an additional 31,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,796,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,061,839,000 after buying an additional 63,167 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $480.70. 4,065,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,299,928. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $463.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $430.61. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $366.29 and a one year high of $483.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

