Defiance Treasury Alternative Yield ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:TRES)

Defiance Treasury Alternative Yield ETF (NASDAQ:TRES – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

Defiance Treasury Alternative Yield ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ TRES opened at $17.77 on Friday. Defiance Treasury Alternative Yield ETF has a one year low of $17.72 and a one year high of $20.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,333.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.12.

