Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lowered its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,930 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,091,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $188,514,000 after acquiring an additional 743,882 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 150.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,589,000 after acquiring an additional 106,940 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,297,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 289,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,709,000 after buying an additional 32,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In related news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 71,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $2,816,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,807,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.79.

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $47.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.42. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.60 and a twelve month high of $49.81.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.11. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 46.35% and a net margin of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is currently 5.59%.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

