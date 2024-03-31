Denali Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW)

Denali Advisors LLC lessened its position in SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of SilverBow Resources worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 333.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,007,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,069,000 after acquiring an additional 774,760 shares in the last quarter. Riposte Capital LLC raised its stake in SilverBow Resources by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Riposte Capital LLC now owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,504,000 after acquiring an additional 704,113 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 2,874.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 617,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,073,000 after buying an additional 596,332 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,227,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,731,000 after buying an additional 323,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 1,481.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 294,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,432,000 after acquiring an additional 276,115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

SilverBow Resources Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE:SBOW traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.14. The company had a trading volume of 385,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,193. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. SilverBow Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.08 and a 1 year high of $43.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $868.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 2.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SilverBow Resources ( NYSE:SBOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $212.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.43 million. SilverBow Resources had a net margin of 45.64% and a return on equity of 14.50%. Equities analysts forecast that SilverBow Resources, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp cut SilverBow Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on SilverBow Resources from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup began coverage on SilverBow Resources in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised SilverBow Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on SilverBow Resources from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

SilverBow Resources Profile

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, exploration, develops, acquires, and operates oil and natural gas properties in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

