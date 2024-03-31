Denali Advisors LLC Has $381,000 Holdings in FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW)

Denali Advisors LLC cut its position in FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW – Free Report) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,300 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of FS Bancorp worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in FS Bancorp by 188.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of FS Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 2,203.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,797 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of FS Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 5,155.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. 63.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

FS Bancorp Trading Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ:FSBW traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.71. The stock had a trading volume of 25,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,880. FS Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $38.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $271.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.87 and its 200-day moving average is $32.70.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $35.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.80 million. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 15.16%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FS Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FS Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.81%.

FS Bancorp Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

