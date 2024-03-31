Denali Advisors LLC Has $424,000 Holdings in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY)

Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Byline Bancorp were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 477,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,731,000 after acquiring an additional 238,563 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 181.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 362,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,317,000 after purchasing an additional 233,350 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,991,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,063,000 after purchasing an additional 202,612 shares in the last quarter. Ararat Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ararat Capital Management LP now owns 1,553,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,094,000 after buying an additional 159,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,421,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,738,000 after buying an additional 123,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Byline Bancorp news, Director Valle Perochena Antonio Del bought 7,103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.65 per share, with a total value of $146,676.95. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,835,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,395,744.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Byline Bancorp news, Director Valle Perochena Antonio Del acquired 7,103 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.65 per share, for a total transaction of $146,676.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,835,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,395,744.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dana Rose sold 4,809 shares of Byline Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $101,229.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,222.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 10,585 shares of company stock valued at $218,810 and sold 28,409 shares valued at $598,238. Company insiders own 35.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Byline Bancorp from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Byline Bancorp Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of BY traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.72. 138,566 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,211. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.40 and a 52 week high of $24.52. The company has a market cap of $963.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 20.13%. The company had revenue of $100.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.07 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Byline Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

About Byline Bancorp

(Free Report)

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

Featured Articles

