Denali Advisors LLC Has $527,000 Stock Position in Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA)

Denali Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA – Free Report) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,600 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Landsea Homes were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LSEA. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Landsea Homes by 295.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Landsea Homes by 255.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Landsea Homes by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Landsea Homes by 20,176.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,237 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Landsea Homes alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LSEA. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Landsea Homes in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Landsea Homes from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Landsea Homes Stock Up 3.3 %

Landsea Homes stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.53. 391,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,950. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.66 and a 200 day moving average of $11.01. The firm has a market cap of $523.37 million, a P/E ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. Landsea Homes Co. has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $14.91.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. Landsea Homes had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $397.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.64 million. Research analysts anticipate that Landsea Homes Co. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Landsea Homes

In related news, COO Michael Forsum purchased 17,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.60 per share, with a total value of $199,995.60. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 446,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,181,511.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Holdings Corp Landsea sold 2,800,000 shares of Landsea Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $32,480,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,940,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,512,456.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael Forsum purchased 17,241 shares of Landsea Homes stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.60 per share, for a total transaction of $199,995.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 446,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,181,511.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 20,430 shares of company stock valued at $236,988 in the last ninety days. 66.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Landsea Homes Profile

(Free Report)

Landsea Homes Corporation engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company develops homes and communities; builds suburban, single-family detached and attached homes, mid-and high-rise properties, and master-planned communities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Landsea Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landsea Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.