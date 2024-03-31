Denali Advisors LLC Invests $442,000 in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 1,676.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE VLO traded up $2.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $170.69. 3,325,987 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,627,950. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $104.18 and a 52 week high of $172.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.18. The company has a market cap of $56.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $35.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.76 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 31.62% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 16.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VLO shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $130.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Valero Energy from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $156.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $138.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.69.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

