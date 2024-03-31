Denali Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS)

Denali Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Consumer Portfolio Services worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 138,350.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,769 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,149 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.57% of the company’s stock.

Consumer Portfolio Services Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CPSS traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.56. 33,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49, a quick ratio of 9.69 and a current ratio of 9.69. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $13.74. The firm has a market cap of $159.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.96.

Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

