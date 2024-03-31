Denali Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC)

Denali Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC – Free Report) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of DLH worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DLH in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of DLH in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of DLH in the third quarter worth approximately $123,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of DLH in the third quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DLH in the third quarter worth approximately $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

DLH stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.27. 26,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,302. DLH Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $17.58. The company has a market capitalization of $188.83 million, a P/E ratio of 88.47 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.48.

DLH ( NASDAQ:DLHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. DLH had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 0.51%. The firm had revenue of $97.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that DLH Holdings Corp. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded DLH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

In other DLH news, insider Jeanine M. Christian sold 3,826 shares of DLH stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total value of $65,003.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,125 shares in the company, valued at $358,913.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

DLH Holdings Corp. provides technology-enabled business process outsourcing, program management solutions, and public health research and analytics services in the United States. It offers digital transformation and cyber security solutions, including artificial intelligence and machine learning, cloud enablement, cybersecurity ecosystem, big data analytics, and modeling and simulation to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the Defense Health Agency, Tele-medicine and Advanced Technology Research Center, and US Navy Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC).

