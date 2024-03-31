Denali Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX)

Denali Advisors LLC lessened its stake in IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of IBEX worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of IBEX by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in IBEX by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in IBEX in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IBEX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IBEX by 325,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. 81.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IBEX alerts:

IBEX Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IBEX traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.43. 50,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,750. IBEX Limited has a 12-month low of $11.45 and a 12-month high of $27.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.74. The firm has a market cap of $271.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.63.

Insider Transactions at IBEX

IBEX ( NASDAQ:IBEX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $132.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.38 million. IBEX had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 5.79%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IBEX Limited will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Hays Cox sold 7,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total transaction of $117,735.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 402,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,470,895.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IBEX shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of IBEX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of IBEX in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded IBEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IBEX

IBEX Profile

(Free Report)

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other revenue generation outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IBEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.