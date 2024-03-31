Denali Advisors LLC Purchases 1,800 Shares of Iradimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD)

Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Iradimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD – Free Report) by 30.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Iradimed worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Iradimed by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 53,301 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC increased its stake in Iradimed by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 11,931 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Iradimed by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iradimed by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,277 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Iradimed by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,605 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Iradimed stock traded up $0.62 on Friday, reaching $43.99. The company had a trading volume of 64,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,310. The firm has a market cap of $556.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.32. Iradimed Corporation has a 1 year low of $36.12 and a 1 year high of $51.04.

Iradimed ( NASDAQ:IRMD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.45 million during the quarter. Iradimed had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 26.22%.

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices and related accessories, and disposables and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system; and 3600 FMD1 with RALU ferromagnetic detection device.

