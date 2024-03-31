Denali Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADM. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Roth Capital lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE ADM traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.81. The stock had a trading volume of 4,120,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,794,788. The stock has a market cap of $32.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.75. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $50.72 and a 1 year high of $87.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.29.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.79 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 31.25%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 12th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

