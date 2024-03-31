Denali Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN)

Denali Advisors LLC lowered its position in Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Free Report) by 35.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,600 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hudson Technologies were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDSN. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Hudson Technologies by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,358,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,687 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 382.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,397,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,492,000 after buying an additional 1,107,307 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 426.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 635,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,772,000 after acquiring an additional 514,719 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $3,190,000. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,383,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Hudson Technologies from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

Trading Down 1.2 %

Hudson Technologies stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 941,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,060. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.21 and a 1 year high of $15.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.07 million, a PE ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.94.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $44.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.72 million. Hudson Technologies had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 18.08%. On average, equities analysts expect that Hudson Technologies, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Company Profile

Hudson Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hudson Technologies Company, engages in the provision of solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company engages in the sale of refrigerant and industrial gas; provision of refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination and recovery to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

