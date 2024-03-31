Denali Advisors LLC Sells 1,896 Shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Denali Advisors LLC decreased its position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,896 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in HF Sinclair by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 88,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,922,000 after purchasing an additional 21,531 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in HF Sinclair by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $458,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in HF Sinclair by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in HF Sinclair by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DINO. Barclays began coverage on HF Sinclair in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America upgraded HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group upgraded HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on HF Sinclair from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

HF Sinclair Price Performance

Shares of DINO stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.37. 2,462,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,104,732. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.82 and its 200-day moving average is $56.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.28. HF Sinclair Co. has a 52 week low of $37.12 and a 52 week high of $62.47.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.05 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Co. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

HF Sinclair Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HF Sinclair

In other HF Sinclair news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 1,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $74,114.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,490.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other HF Sinclair news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 4,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.94 per share, with a total value of $246,369.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,767,879.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 1,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $74,114.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,490.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Featured Stories

