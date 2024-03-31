Denali Advisors LLC Takes Position in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,000. Denali Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Premier Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in Premier Financial by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 135,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Premier Financial by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Premier Financial by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Premier Financial by 365.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Premier Financial by 149.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. 66.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Premier Financial Stock Performance

Shares of PFC stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.30. 151,424 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,222. Premier Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.60 and a 12 month high of $24.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $726.74 million, a PE ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.26.

Premier Financial Announces Dividend

Premier Financial ( NASDAQ:PFC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $64.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.15 million. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 24.39%. On average, research analysts forecast that Premier Financial Corp. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PFC. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Premier Financial in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Premier Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Premier Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $30,105.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,411.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Premier Financial Profile

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, installment, and consumer loans.

