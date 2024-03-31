Denali Advisors LLC Trims Position in G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX)

Denali Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 121,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,000 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in G1 Therapeutics were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GTHX. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 9.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 72.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 397,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after buying an additional 166,564 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 6.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 53,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 56.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 8,450 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 7.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 566,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after buying an additional 41,278 shares during the period. 24.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get G1 Therapeutics alerts:

G1 Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GTHX traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.32. 956,579 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 872,936. The company has a market cap of $225.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.87. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $5.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.54 and a 200 day moving average of $2.56.

Insider Activity

G1 Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GTHX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.83 million. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 106.04% and a negative net margin of 58.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.73) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John E. (Jack) Jr. Bailey sold 32,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total transaction of $107,854.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 400,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,896.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other G1 Therapeutics news, insider Rajesh Malik sold 28,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.62, for a total value of $132,132.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 169,938 shares in the company, valued at $785,113.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John E. (Jack) Jr. Bailey sold 32,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total value of $107,854.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 400,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,896.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,981 shares of company stock valued at $271,624 over the last ninety days. 8.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GTHX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (up from $4.00) on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on GTHX

About G1 Therapeutics

(Free Report)

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.