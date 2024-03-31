Denali Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Denali Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,423 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FNF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 11.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,705,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,386,907,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189,896 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,133,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,942,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,401 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,877,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,410,358,000 after buying an additional 1,250,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,275,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,573,000 after buying an additional 1,203,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,265 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total transaction of $161,095.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,906 shares in the company, valued at $883,482.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 23,410 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $1,196,485.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,060,601.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total value of $161,095.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,482.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,806 shares of company stock worth $1,653,033 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.40.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

Shares of FNF stock traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,054,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,801,929. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.02 and a twelve month high of $53.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.33.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.27). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 100.52%.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Featured Articles

