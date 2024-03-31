Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Flower City Capital grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Flower City Capital now owns 29,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 146.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 254.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VSS stock opened at $116.84 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $99.03 and a 1 year high of $116.95. The firm has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.20.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.