Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,812,489,000 after acquiring an additional 953,293,870 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,364,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,686,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583,086 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 73,231,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,712,472,000 after acquiring an additional 895,629 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $3,749,602,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,583,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,854,000 after acquiring an additional 20,165,188 shares during the last quarter.

BATS IEFA opened at $74.22 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The stock has a market cap of $109.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.74 and a 200-day moving average of $68.31.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

