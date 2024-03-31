Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Has $307,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 358.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 186.9% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $155.91 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $123.92 and a 12 month high of $156.27. The firm has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $147.88 and its 200-day moving average is $140.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

