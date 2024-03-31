Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) Short Interest Up 50.0% in March

Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the February 29th total of 1,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deswell Industries

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Deswell Industries stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL – Free Report) by 52.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,664 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,260 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.19% of Deswell Industries worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Deswell Industries alerts:

Deswell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of DSWL traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.24. The stock had a trading volume of 4,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,922. Deswell Industries has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $2.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.29 and a 200 day moving average of $2.41.

Deswell Industries Company Profile

Deswell Industries, Inc manufactures and sells injection-molded plastic parts and components, electronic products and subassemblies, and metallic molds and accessory parts for original equipment manufacturers and contract manufacturers. It operates through two segments, Plastic Injection Molding and Electronic Products Assembling.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deswell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deswell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.