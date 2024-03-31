Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DLAKY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of DLAKY opened at $7.85 on Wednesday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a twelve month low of $6.93 and a twelve month high of $11.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.88 and a 200-day moving average of $8.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.25.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Deutsche Lufthansa had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deutsche Lufthansa will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 43,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Passenger Airlines; Logistics; and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Services (MRO). The Passenger Airlines segment offers products and services to passengers of Lufthansa Airlines, SWISS, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, and Eurowings.

