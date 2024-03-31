DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFILF) Short Interest Up 21.2% in March

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFILF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,500 shares, a growth of 21.2% from the February 29th total of 39,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 475.0 days.

DFI Retail Group Stock Performance

DFI Retail Group stock remained flat at $2.04 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 100,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400. DFI Retail Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.97 and a fifty-two week high of $2.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.19 and a 200-day moving average of $2.42.

DFI Retail Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This is a boost from DFI Retail Group’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. DFI Retail Group’s payout ratio is currently 44.16%.

DFI Retail Group Company Profile

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited operates as a retailer in Asia. The company operates through five segments: Food, Health and Beauty, Home Furnishings, Restaurants, and Other Retailing. The company primarily operates grocery stores under the Wellcome, Yonghui, CS Fresh, Market Place, Giant, Hero, Cold Storage, Mercato, San Miu, Jasons, and Lucky brands; and convenience stores under the 7-Eleven brand.

