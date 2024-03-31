Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Given “Outperform” Rating at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $154.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on DLR. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $141.47.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $144.04 on Wednesday. Digital Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $86.33 and a fifty-two week high of $154.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $44.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 164.31%.

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,224,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $2,141,890,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 11.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,815,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,508,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245,264 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $207,590,000. Resolution Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 106.7% in the third quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 2,351,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,390,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,735,240,000 after acquiring an additional 971,032 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Digital Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.