Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Shares Acquired by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,009 shares during the period. PFG Advisors owned 0.11% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $2,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAE. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 92,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $496,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 71.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 13,364 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 34,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA DFAE traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.72. 451,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 718,010. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $21.54 and a 12-month high of $24.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.12 and a 200 day moving average of $23.38.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

