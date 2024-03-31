Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC) Stock Position Trimmed by Great Waters Wealth Management

Great Waters Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,827,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,967 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 8.1% of Great Waters Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Great Waters Wealth Management owned approximately 1.15% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF worth $45,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GEM Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC now owns 14,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cahill Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 23,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 172,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,026,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of DFIC opened at $26.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.81 and a 200-day moving average of $24.65.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

