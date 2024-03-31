Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD) Shares Purchased by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors grew its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,736 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors owned approximately 0.14% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF worth $1,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFSD. WPWealth LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 8,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. TCP Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC now owns 25,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

Get Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

DFSD traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.04. 583,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,471. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.76. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $46.11 and a 12-month high of $47.19.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.