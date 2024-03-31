Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) is Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Colorado Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF accounts for 4.4% of Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Colorado Capital Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $6,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 60,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 11,550 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,309,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,744,000 after acquiring an additional 4,943 shares during the last quarter. 25 LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. 25 LLC now owns 47,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $330,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 24,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA DFUV traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.90. 207,264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,616. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12 month low of $31.76 and a 12 month high of $40.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.16.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

