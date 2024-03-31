Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Receives $150.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $150.75.

DLTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Dollar Tree from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Dollar Tree

Insider Activity at Dollar Tree

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $127.85 per share, for a total transaction of $127,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,866.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,608,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,501,314,000 after purchasing an additional 487,180 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,041,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,798,000 after acquiring an additional 50,496 shares in the last quarter. Mantle Ridge LP increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% during the first quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,190,000 after acquiring an additional 11,365,431 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,581,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,123,000 after buying an additional 2,445,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,065,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,882,000 after buying an additional 132,041 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Shares of DLTR opened at $133.15 on Tuesday. Dollar Tree has a 12 month low of $102.77 and a 12 month high of $161.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.82, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.12). Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.11% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dollar Tree

(Get Free Report

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.