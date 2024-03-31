Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $168.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $150.75.

DLTR stock opened at $133.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Dollar Tree has a 1-year low of $102.77 and a 1-year high of $161.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $138.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.31. The firm has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.82, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.92.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.12). Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.11% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 1,000 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $127.85 per share, for a total transaction of $127,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,866.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,608,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,501,314,000 after purchasing an additional 487,180 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,041,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,798,000 after purchasing an additional 50,496 shares during the period. Mantle Ridge LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% during the first quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,365,431 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,581,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445,827 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,065,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,882,000 after purchasing an additional 132,041 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

