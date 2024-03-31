Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Short Interest Down 15.2% in March

Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 256,500 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the February 29th total of 302,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 39.5 days.
Dollarama Price Performance
Dollarama stock remained flat at $76.25 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 334 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,170. Dollarama has a fifty-two week low of $57.71 and a fifty-two week high of $78.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.96 and its 200-day moving average is $72.66.
Dollarama Company Profile
