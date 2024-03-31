Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Short Interest Down 15.2% in March

Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 256,500 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the February 29th total of 302,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 39.5 days.

Dollarama Price Performance

Dollarama stock remained flat at $76.25 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 334 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,170. Dollarama has a fifty-two week low of $57.71 and a fifty-two week high of $78.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.96 and its 200-day moving average is $72.66.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

