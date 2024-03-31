Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Sold by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,511 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,776 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $31,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 82 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth $39,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $496.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $440.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $402.93. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $285.84 and a one year high of $497.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.85.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 12.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 15.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total transaction of $346,767.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,586.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DPZ shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $467.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $466.00 target price for the company. Benchmark upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Argus upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $530.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $441.79.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

