dormakaba Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DRRKF) Short Interest Update

dormakaba Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DRRKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 47.1% from the February 29th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
dormakaba Stock Performance
DRRKF stock remained flat at $477.00 during midday trading on Friday. dormakaba has a one year low of $477.00 and a one year high of $477.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $473.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $416.87.
dormakaba Company Profile
