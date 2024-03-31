dormakaba Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DRRKF) Short Interest Update

dormakaba Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DRRKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 47.1% from the February 29th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

dormakaba Stock Performance

DRRKF stock remained flat at $477.00 during midday trading on Friday. dormakaba has a one year low of $477.00 and a one year high of $477.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $473.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $416.87.

dormakaba Company Profile

dormakaba Holding AG provides access and security solutions worldwide. It offers door hardware products, such as door closer systems, door locks, and escape route systems; and entrance systems, including sliding, revolving, swing doors, as well as sensor barriers and speed and self-boarding gates. The company also provides electronic access and data that include access readers, terminals, electronic fittings, and locking cylinders; mechanical cylinder lock and master key systems; lodging systems comprising electronic door locks, and perimeter and facility readers, as well as mobile access solutions; safe locks; movable walls; and key blanks and key cutting machines under the Silca, Ilco, and Advanced Diagnostics brand names.

