DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF (DCRE) to Issue Dividend of $0.23 on April 5th

DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DCRE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.2319 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF Price Performance

DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.25. The stock had a trading volume of 6,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,757. DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $49.97 and a 52-week high of $51.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.09.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.