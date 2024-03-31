DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DCRE) Declares Dividend of $0.23

DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DCRE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.2319 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.
DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF Price Performance
Shares of DCRE traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.25. 6,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,757. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.09. DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $49.97 and a 1-year high of $51.55.
