Doubleline Fortune 500 Equal Weight ETF (DFVE) to Issue Dividend of $0.08 on April 5th

Doubleline Fortune 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:DFVE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0838 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

Doubleline Fortune 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of DFVE traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.64. 540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,145. Doubleline Fortune 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $24.92 and a 52 week high of $27.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.17.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Doubleline Fortune 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doubleline Fortune 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.