Doubleline Fortune 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:DFVE) Declares $0.08 Dividend

Doubleline Fortune 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:DFVE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0838 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

Doubleline Fortune 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

DFVE stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.64. 540 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,145. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.17. Doubleline Fortune 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $24.92 and a 1 year high of $27.64.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Doubleline Fortune 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doubleline Fortune 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.