DoubleLine Mortgage ETF (NYSEARCA:DMBS) to Issue Dividend of $0.19

DoubleLine Mortgage ETF (NYSEARCA:DMBS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1872 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from DoubleLine Mortgage ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

DoubleLine Mortgage ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

DMBS stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $48.69. 11,116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,887. DoubleLine Mortgage ETF has a one year low of $45.27 and a one year high of $50.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.99.

Institutional Trading of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in DoubleLine Mortgage ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DoubleLine Mortgage ETF (NYSEARCA:DMBS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.31% of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

DoubleLine Mortgage ETF Company Profile

The Doubleline Etf Trust – Mortgage ETF (DMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of investment grade residential mortgage-backed securities of any maturity. The fund seeks to outperform the Bloomberg US Mortgage-Backed Securities Index DMBS was launched on Mar 31, 2023 and is managed by DoubleLine.

Further Reading

