DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DBND) Announces Dividend of $0.19

DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DBND – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1888 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.88. The company had a trading volume of 25,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,135. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.08. DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $42.85 and a 1-year high of $47.10.

Get DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,262,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $690,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $512,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000.

About DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF

The DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (DBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, fixed income fund comprised of securities from corporate and government issuers, with various credit ratings, and a dollar-weighted average effective portfolio duration of two to eight years.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.