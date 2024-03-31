DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Given “Overweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on DraftKings from $39.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho assumed coverage on DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $46.43.

DraftKings Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $45.41 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.58 and a 200-day moving average of $36.41. The firm has a market cap of $39.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.95 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. DraftKings has a twelve month low of $17.42 and a twelve month high of $49.57.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.16). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a negative return on equity of 87.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that DraftKings will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at DraftKings

In other news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 686,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $29,543,509.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,239 shares in the company, valued at $8,622,291.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other DraftKings news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 686,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $29,543,509.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,622,291.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 510,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $20,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,291,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,656,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,596,101 shares of company stock worth $65,685,509 over the last three months. Company insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its position in DraftKings by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in DraftKings by 233.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

