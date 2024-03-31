DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a neutral rating on shares of DURECT in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.00.

DURECT Price Performance

Institutional Trading of DURECT

NASDAQ:DRRX opened at $1.21 on Thursday. DURECT has a 12 month low of $0.47 and a 12 month high of $7.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DRRX. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in DURECT by 111.9% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 195,020 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 103,000 shares during the period. CM Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DURECT by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 525,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in DURECT by 3,366.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 40,400 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in DURECT during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC purchased a new position in DURECT during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. 28.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DURECT

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

