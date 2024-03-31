e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) versus Lee Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:LPHM) Financial Contrast

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) and Lee Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:LPHM – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

e.l.f. Beauty has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lee Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 669.91, suggesting that its stock price is 66,891% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares e.l.f. Beauty and Lee Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio e.l.f. Beauty $578.84 million 18.80 $61.53 million $2.26 86.74 Lee Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

e.l.f. Beauty has higher revenue and earnings than Lee Pharmaceuticals.

This table compares e.l.f. Beauty and Lee Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets e.l.f. Beauty 14.53% 28.98% 18.77% Lee Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.4% of e.l.f. Beauty shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of e.l.f. Beauty shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 55.0% of Lee Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for e.l.f. Beauty and Lee Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score e.l.f. Beauty 0 4 7 1 2.75 Lee Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

e.l.f. Beauty currently has a consensus target price of $186.58, indicating a potential downside of 4.82%. Given e.l.f. Beauty’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe e.l.f. Beauty is more favorable than Lee Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

e.l.f. Beauty beats Lee Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About e.l.f. Beauty

(Get Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors. The company was formerly known as J.A. Cosmetics Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. in April 2016. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

About Lee Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Lee Pharmaceuticals, Inc., through its subsidiary, RONN Motor Group, Inc., focuses on the design and development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of all-electric, hydrogen-fuel cell, and zero-emission new energy vehicles (NEVs) in the United States, China, and internationally. It intends to offer hydrogen fuel cell NEVs, including sports cars, sedans, SUVs, trucks, and buses. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.